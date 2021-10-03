Paul Walter Hauser Got WWE References in Queenpins Changed to AEW

AEW has popped up in an unexpected place — namely, the crime comedy Queenpins — and Paul Walter Hauser says they were WWE references that he managed to get changed. Hauser co-stars in the film with Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, which is based on a real-life story of three women who made millions on fake coupons. Hauser plays a loss prevention officer in the film and told Sean Waltman on the latter’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast that the character makes references to WWE and that as an AEW fan who is close with Cody Rhodes and other executives, he asked if they could change those to AEW.

“Queenpins was the thing that I got this part in this movie, and I saw there were WWE references in the movie,” Hauser said (per Digital Spy). “They were just in there because they had another guy before me who dropped out, and then I signed on, but I read the script, and I go, ‘Can we change this to AEW? I happen to know the owner. I could probably get you a decent deal with the licensing and the images.'”

He continued, “They go, ‘Yeah, let us know if we can do that. That’d be great.’ If you watch the movie Queenpins, you will see what I believe it is the first film in Hollywood to feature AEW in the film.”

Queenpins is available to stream on Paramount+.