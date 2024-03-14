Paul Walter Hauser Hopes To Finish His Story From AEW Appearance

Paul Walter Hauser had an appearance on AEW TV last year, and he hopes he gets a chance to follow up on it. Hauser was waylaid by Jeff Jarrett by a guitar shot on the January 23, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage, and Hauser spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight about the appearance. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On how the appearance played out: “The moment Sonjay Dutt grabbed my shirt, I’m like, ‘I’m slapping this guy.’ Jay Lethal just ‘wham’ and I went down. Then, I saw the guitar.”

On whether the spot was planned: “Jarrett, legit, just being Jeff Jarrett. I was like, ‘I’m going to take it.’ I was not going to not take it. I was also like ‘oh shit.’ Bam. Heard a ringing in my ear for six or seven seconds. It didn’t hurt as much, but I heard a ringing in my ear and I was down for the count. He was going for it. They took the Globe, had it for a while, and my whole thing was, we’re going to do a blowoff. Didn’t happen.

“After a while, I hit up Tony [Tony Khan], ‘I have to get my trophy back. You can’t keep hanging onto it.’ It was the real one. I hope we get to finish that story. I don’t know if we ever will. Tony [Tony Khan] has been super cool, always helping me, ‘here’s some tickets to the show, come hang out.’ He’ll invite me to Gorilla. He’s the mensch of all mensches. He’s the man.”