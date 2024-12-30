Paul Walter Hauser Issues Challenge To Joey Janela For DEFY Hundredth

Paul Walter Hauser has challenged Joey Janela to a match at DEFY Hundredth. Hauser appeared in a video that aired at DEFY Blueprint after Janela defeated Cody Chhun. saying that he was a fan of DEFY Wrestling and of Janela. He then challenged Janela to a match at the promotion’s February 7th show, saying that while he loved “The Bad Boy” Janela, he wanted to meet “The Bad Man.”

Janela accepted the challenge, which will be contested as a Street Fight.