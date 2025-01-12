wrestling / News

Paul Walter Hauser, JoJo OFferman, AJ Francis, More Set for WrestleCon Indianapolis

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon Indianapolis Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon announced more guests for WrestleCon Indianapolis during Royal Rumble Weekend:

* Billie Starkz
* WWE Hall of Famer Brutus The Barber Beefcake
* AJ Francis
* Sophia Rose
* Paul Walter Hauser
* Myron Reed
* Jojo Offerman
* Perry Saturn

