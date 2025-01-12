wrestling / News
Paul Walter Hauser, JoJo OFferman, AJ Francis, More Set for WrestleCon Indianapolis
– WrestleCon announced more guests for WrestleCon Indianapolis during Royal Rumble Weekend:
* Billie Starkz
* WWE Hall of Famer Brutus The Barber Beefcake
* AJ Francis
* Sophia Rose
* Paul Walter Hauser
* Myron Reed
* Jojo Offerman
* Perry Saturn
Here's Billie! @BillieStarkz pic.twitter.com/e2xcaHW5eY
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 12, 2025
Welcome Brutus to Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/z9yH8sRaN3
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 12, 2025
Four for Friday! pic.twitter.com/mTW1R3IG6E
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 11, 2025
Welcome JoJo! pic.twitter.com/0EEgWOlo7P
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 10, 2025
A very rare appearance from Perry Saturn courtesy of Elite Ink Marketing. Free admission! Information at https://t.co/xgAfPmCr5i pic.twitter.com/5iL7XWIxJ6
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 9, 2025
