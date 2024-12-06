Paul Walter Hauser Says He Learned a Lot From Matt Cardona & Mike Bailey

Paul Walter Hauser credits Matt Cardona and Mike Bailey with teaching him a lot about how to work in the ring. Hauser has worked a number of matches since he began to make his way into wrestling, and he spoke with Sam Roberts for a new interview in which he was asked about his favorite opponent thus far.

“I feel you almost bury or undervalue other guys by saying one, but I think I learned a lot working with Matt Cardona,” Hauser said (per Fightful). “We had a match in Iowa, and he just, the communication in the ring, and he really held my hand during the match. He really said, ‘You’re the green guy that still has some eyeballs on him, some pull. You can pull this off, let’s do it.’ But he really held my hand during the match and made it better than it had any right to be.”

He went on to say, “Tom Lawlor was super giving, I loved working with him, and he didn’t know my film credits or anything. He didn’t give a crap. He was just like, ‘Let’s do business, let’s try to make it entertaining. I’ll try to make you look good.’ But the guy I learned the most from is Mike Bailey. I just did a tag match in Texas a few weeks ago. It was me and Speedball versus Matthew Palmer, Matthew Palmer has been so gracious, him and Rich Swann fought me and Speedball. I’ve never learned more than being in the ring with those three guys. The timing and everything, they know how to make everything safe, make you look good.”

Hauser teamed with Bailey against Palmer and Swann at REVOLVER Epic Over Texas on October 12th.