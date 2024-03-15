Paul Walter Hauser Thinks Matt Cardona Is ‘Missing The Point’ Ahead Of Wrestling REVOLVER Match

Paul Walter Hauser believes that Matt Cardona underestimating him ahead of their match at Wrestling REVOLVER this weekend. The two are set to compete this weekend at the company’s Ready or Not show, and Hauser spoke on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about the match. You can see some highlights below, (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Cardona underestimating him: “I just think he doesn’t fully appreciate my level of focus. Matt, big fan, but as accomplished as you are, I do think you’re missing the point — that it isn’t really about wrestling so much as it is about focus.”

On being ready for the match: “Come March the 16th, I don’t think you realize that I am going to rake your back, and bulldog your face into the canvas, and probably kick your ass. It’s not because I’m a wrestler. It’s because I have focus.”