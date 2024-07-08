Paul Walter Hauser On His Dedication To His Wrestling Run, Dream For End of 2024

Paul Walter Hauser says that he plans on living his dream and continue wrestling while still leaving it all out there in the wrestling ring. The Golden Globe winner, who is competing in MLW and will be in the ring at Blood & Thunder on Friday, recently spoke with Metro for a new interview promoting the show. You can see some highlights below:

On his dream for this year: “My dream for the end of the year is I want to be bleeding all over the ring in MLW, while also competing for acting awards, while also crying in a church service with my kids, while also fighting a treadmill and a Stairmaster, while cooking, while dealing with therapy. Life is this big kaleidoscope, and I want to live it boldly and talk about every aspect of it.”

On throwing himself fully into his wrestling work: “[I’m] doing an elbow drop from the second rope onto a pile of thumbtacks or getting split open. If the roles were reversed, and I was paying my 50 bucks to sit in the audience, I’m eating my popcorn and sipping a drink, and I’m watching another actor do all that, I would be very impressed. For the many haters who do not believe in this, what they think is a faulty side quest, I’m doing it for the people that do like it and do get it, myself included.”