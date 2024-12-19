Paul Walter Hauser & Paul London Teaming Up at MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match for MLW Kings of Colosseum, with Paul Walter Hauser & Paul London vs. The Andersons. The event happens on January 11 in Dallas.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Texas Tornado Match: Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser vs. The Andersons at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Batten down the hatches! The Andersons collide with Paul London and Paul Walter Hauser in a Texas Tornado showdown.

This highly anticipated bout, featuring no disqualifications and no tags, will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and air at a later date.

The animosity between these competitors stems from a vicious attack in August when London was brutally beaten by the Rogue Horsemen, a faction that includes The Andersons. Left battered and sidelined, London has waited months for the opportunity to get them in the ring. That moment has finally arrived, and he’s bringing his protégé and close friend, Golden Globe & Emmy award winning actor turned pro wrestler Paul Walter Hauser, into the fight.

London, an MLW Original who debuted in 2003, has long been known for his high-flying abilities and fearless approach. This match is deeply personal for London, who is determined to settle the score with The Andersons.

For Hauser, this bout is about proving his resilience and standing up for his mentor. Just a few weeks ago at One-Shot, Hauser teamed up with Matthew Justice in a hard-fought battle against The Andersons. Although they came up short, Hauser’s determination to avenge his trainer has only grown stronger. Since that night, the Rogue Horsemen have continued to trash talk Hauser, mocking his abilities and questioning his toughness. Now, Hauser has the chance to silence them once and for all.

Hauser, a scrappy underdog who throws caution to the wind, was trained by London and shares an unbreakable bond with the MLW Original. Despite his unassuming background as an actor, Hauser has shown he can hang with some of the toughest competitors in MLW, bringing an undeniable passion and heart to every match.

The Texas Tornado Tag Team stipulation ensures that all four competitors will be in the ring simultaneously, with no rules and no need for tags. This chaotic environment is the perfect stage for a feud such as this one, allowing both teams to unleash their fury without restrictions.

The Andersons, known for their no-nonsense approach and ruthless tag team efficiency, have shown no remorse for their attack on London and take great delight in taunting Hauser. With their methodical and calculated style, they aim to dominate their opponents and extinguish London and Hauser’s hopes for redemption.

For London, this match is more than just revenge—it’s a chance to prove his resilience and protect the legacy of his MLW career. For Hauser, it’s an opportunity to rise above the insults and step up in the biggest match of his wrestling journey, fighting alongside his mentor with everything he has.

Will London and Hauser’s bond and determination overcome the ruthless tactics of The Andersons? Or will the Rogue Horsemen continue to ride roughshod in MLW?

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Gravity Gamble Match

Trevor Lee vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice vs. AKIRA vs. BRG

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther

Title vs. Hair Match

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo

KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

2/3 Falls for the MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

Minoru Suzuki vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Texas Tornado Match

Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser vs. The Andersons