Paul Walter Hauser On Possible WWE Appearance, Would Consider Contract Offer From TNA, AEW, Or MLW

Paul Walter Hauser has been working a number of independent shows, and he says he would consider an offer to sign from companies like TNA, AEW, or MLW. Hauser is set to make his MLW debut at Battle Riot, which will be his first match for a major promotion although he has previously made appearances on AEW TV.

Speaking with The Wrap, the Golden Globe winner spoke about his increased presence in the wrestling world and more. You can see highlights below:

On working more frequently with companies: “After my first match with Matthew Palmer, I told my wife, ‘You know, I’ll probably do this three, four times a year — quarterly. And then after the Matt Cardona match, I think I said to my wife, ‘You know, I’m probably going to do a half a dozen a year. I would love to be able to wrestle on average, maybe 10 times a year or even once a month on average. If it’s more than that, I would just have to make sure that I’m having enough time with my family, I’m getting paid enough to justify that.”

On if he would be willing to sign with a big company: “If TNA or AEW or MLW wanted to sign me, I would literally take that into consideration to be part of a contracted role somewhere.”

On a possible WWE appearance: “WrestleMania would definitely be an absolute dream come true and would be a great moment for me, a very emotional one. Even if it wasn’t a WrestleMania and it was something like SummerSlam or being a part of a Survivor Series team, I would love to do something with those guys at some point, if it ever made sense with them.”

On his reluctance to appear in AEW at the moment: “It’s tough with AEW right now, because their slogan has become, ‘where the best wrestle.’ And while I think I’m a very good actor-turned-wrestler and I’m doing it for real, there’s no way I’m one of the best.”