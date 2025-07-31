Paul Walter Hauser Appears On ROH On HonorClub, Challenges QT Marshall

Paul Walter Hauser appeared on this week’s ROH On HonorClub to call out QT Marshall. The actor/wrestler appeared on this week’s show courtesy of his appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and expressed issues with Marshall stemming from their altercation at AEW Revolution, where Marshall threw a drink on him.

Hauser noted that the drink was alcoholic and that he’s been sober for almost four years, and said he’s messaged Khan about a possible match between himself and Marshall.

No word as of yet on when such a match may happen.