Paul Walter Hauser Appears On ROH On HonorClub, Challenges QT Marshall
Paul Walter Hauser appeared on this week’s ROH On HonorClub to call out QT Marshall. The actor/wrestler appeared on this week’s show courtesy of his appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and expressed issues with Marshall stemming from their altercation at AEW Revolution, where Marshall threw a drink on him.
Hauser noted that the drink was alcoholic and that he’s been sober for almost four years, and said he’s messaged Khan about a possible match between himself and Marshall.
No word as of yet on when such a match may happen.
CRYSTAL CLEAR!
After the disrespect shown by @QTMarshall during #AEWRevolution Zero Hour earlier this year, Paul Walter Hauser is out for revenge, and he’s issued a challenge!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/iNYGl6GCDC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 31, 2025
