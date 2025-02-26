Paul Walter Hauser Set For MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that Paul Walter Hauser has been added to MLW Battle Riot VII, which happens on April 5 in Los Angeles, California. He joins Matt Riddle, Donovan Dijak, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero and Brock Anderson. The match will be for the MLW World title.

Tickets Available at MLWLA.com

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Paul Walter Hauser will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

When the Battle RIOT clock ticks down to zero, look for Paul Walter Hauser to make his grand entrance, strutting onto the biggest stage of his MLW career and ready to crane kick anyone who dares stand in his way. The award-winning actor and lifelong wrestling fanatic made his MLW debut in last year’s Battle RIOT, and now, under the bright lights of Los Angeles, he has the chance to shock the world and win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in one night.

But Hollywood endings aren’t guaranteed—especially when the Rogue Horsemen are lurking. There’s no love lost between Hauser and MLW’s most notorious faction, and the Rogue Horsemen could be looking to rewrite Hauser’s script before he even has a chance to roll to the finish. Will Hauser’s celebrity status make him a target, or will his underdog tenacity and hard-hitting style lead him to the ultimate upset?

One thing’s for sure—this isn’t a movie set. There are no second takes in the Battle RIOT. If Paul Walter Hauser can survive the madness, the cameras won’t just be flashing for another red carpet event—they’ll be capturing the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion standing tall in the City of Angels.

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Brock Anderson

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima