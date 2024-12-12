Paul Walter Hauser Shares His Dream Match Scenario

– During a recent appearance on Hey! (EW), actor Paul Walter Hauser revealed his dream match scenario, wanting to compete in a multi-man tag team, No DQ Match. As previously noted, he challenged AEW’s Jeff Jarrett to a tag team match.

The Emmy Award winning actor stated (via Fightful), “I believe my AEW dream match would be a multi-man tag, no DQ, and we’re all just beating the living piss out of each other, and I’m paying the price for it. Maybe me and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal versus three goons.”

At MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot 2024 last week, Paul Walter Hauser competed in a New York City Street Fight, teaming with Matthew Justice in a losing effort against The Andersons.