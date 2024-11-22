wrestling / News

Paul Walter Hauser Will Be A Special Guest at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

November 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Walter Hauser Jeff Jarrett AEW Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that actor Paul Walter Hauser will be a special guest at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour tomorrow. He will join hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. The pre-show will also feature QT Marshall vs. Big Boom! AJ, with Big Justice and the Rizzler on hand.

