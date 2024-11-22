wrestling / News
Paul Walter Hauser Will Be A Special Guest at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
November 22, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that actor Paul Walter Hauser will be a special guest at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour tomorrow. He will join hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. The pre-show will also feature QT Marshall vs. Big Boom! AJ, with Big Justice and the Rizzler on hand.
#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR
TOMORROW NIGHT at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT
Hosted by @ReneePaquette, @RealJeffJarrett, @RJCity1 & Golden Globe + Emmy Award winner @PWHIsAWrestler.
Plus @ajbefumo w/ #BigJustice + #TheRizzler vs @QTMarshall
▶️ https://t.co/kaIQz5Yeg8 pic.twitter.com/UVjgUX9BFa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Toni Storm Saying She’s Retiring From Pro Wrestling
- Rey Mysterio Says Fans Mainly Hate His Son Dominik Mysterio Due To His Mustache
- CM Punk on Potentially Facing John Cena One Last Time, Says Cena Deserves ‘Everything He Wants’
- Jeff Jarrett Agrees With the Notion of Vince McMahon as a Transactional Human Being