Paul Walter Hauser Will Be A Special Guest During AEW Revolution Zero Hour
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced that Paul Walter Hauser will be a special guest during the Revolution Zero Hour this Sunday. He will be part of the pre-show panel along with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. He had a similar role during the pre-show for Full Gear last year.
Your official lineup for AEW Revolution Zero Hour.
I love how the guy with the Golden Globe has the least professional headshot. pic.twitter.com/gm8up5xbWY
— RJ City (@RJCity1) March 5, 2025
