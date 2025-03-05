Paul Walter Hauser Will Be A Special Guest During AEW Revolution Zero Hour

AEW has announced that Paul Walter Hauser will be a special guest during the Revolution Zero Hour this Sunday. He will be part of the pre-show panel along with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. He had a similar role during the pre-show for Full Gear last year.

Your official lineup for AEW Revolution Zero Hour. I love how the guy with the Golden Globe has the least professional headshot. pic.twitter.com/gm8up5xbWY — RJ City (@RJCity1) March 5, 2025