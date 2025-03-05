wrestling / News

Paul Walter Hauser Will Be A Special Guest During AEW Revolution Zero Hour

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that Paul Walter Hauser will be a special guest during the Revolution Zero Hour this Sunday. He will be part of the pre-show panel along with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. He had a similar role during the pre-show for Full Gear last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading