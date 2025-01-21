Paul Walter Hauser vs. Joey Janela Set For DEFY Hundredth

Paul Walter Hauser will battle Joey Janela at DEFY Hundredth next month. DEFY announced on Monday that the two will do battle in a Seattle Street Fight at the February 7th show.

The match will be Hauser’s DEFY debut. The updated card for the Seattle show is:

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA vs. Ricky Starks

* Seattle Street Fight: Joey Janela vs. Paul Walter Hauser

* Nick Wayne vs. Marcus Mathers

* Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal