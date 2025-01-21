wrestling
Paul Walter Hauser vs. Joey Janela Set For DEFY Hundredth
January 20, 2025 | Posted by
Paul Walter Hauser will battle Joey Janela at DEFY Hundredth next month. DEFY announced on Monday that the two will do battle in a Seattle Street Fight at the February 7th show.
The match will be Hauser’s DEFY debut. The updated card for the Seattle show is:
* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA vs. Ricky Starks
* Seattle Street Fight: Joey Janela vs. Paul Walter Hauser
* Nick Wayne vs. Marcus Mathers
* Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal
FEBRUARY 7TH AT WASHINGTON HALL
DEFY : HUNDREDTH – OUR 8 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!
SEATTLE STREET FIGHT – JOEY JANELA VS. PAUL WALTER HAUSER
Limited GA tickets remain! Tix at https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B @JANELABABY pic.twitter.com/CzGs68ERxY
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) January 20, 2025