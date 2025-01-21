wrestling

Paul Walter Hauser vs. Joey Janela Set For DEFY Hundredth

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Hundredth Paul Walter Hauser Joey Janela Image Credit: DEFY Wrestling

Paul Walter Hauser will battle Joey Janela at DEFY Hundredth next month. DEFY announced on Monday that the two will do battle in a Seattle Street Fight at the February 7th show.

The match will be Hauser’s DEFY debut. The updated card for the Seattle show is:

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA vs. Ricky Starks
* Seattle Street Fight: Joey Janela vs. Paul Walter Hauser
* Nick Wayne vs. Marcus Mathers
* Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal

