Paul Wight Recalls His 13,000 – 18,000 Calorie Diet During WWE Run

Paul Wight had quite the food intake during his early time in WWE. The AEW announcer recently spoke with TalkSPORT and revealed that in his earlier days with the company when he weighed in the 500 pound range, he would have to eat a lot to maintain the size. You can check out some highlights below:

On his calorie intake at the time: “My calorie intake back in the day — but I understand it was a lot of empty bad calories — I just used to eat whatever I wanted in massive amounts. I’d probably somewhere [between] 13,000 and 18,000 calories a day.”

On what his eating habits were like: “You’d get Big Macs and I’d get three or four Big Macs and then I’d get fries and then I’d get a shake and I’d get apple pies and probably a fifth sandwich too. It was nothing. I’d go to Taco Bell and get like 20 tacos.”

On losing a lot of the weight in 2017: “You can do that when you’re younger and you’re still going to be big. But as you get older you realise, ‘Ah, well. I can’t really eat like that any more. Now, I kind of feel like I eat amounts. I eat have about ten ounces of protein, I have a small portion of carbs and some veg. I try to eat halfway decent.”