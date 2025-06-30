wrestling / News

Paul Wight Set To Appear At ‘AEW Night’ for MLB Game At Globe Life Field

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Wight AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wreslting has announced that Paul Wight will represent the company for an ‘AEW Night’ at Globe Life Field. The event happens on Wednesday during the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles. Those who buy tickets will get an exclusive AEW World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack. You can get tickets here.

