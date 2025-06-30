wrestling / News
Paul Wight Set To Appear At ‘AEW Night’ for MLB Game At Globe Life Field
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wreslting has announced that Paul Wight will represent the company for an ‘AEW Night’ at Globe Life Field. The event happens on Wednesday during the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles. Those who buy tickets will get an exclusive AEW World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack. You can get tickets here.
Meet @PaulWight at #AEW Night this Wednesday at @GlobeLifeField, when the @Rangers take on the Orioles!
Get an exclusive AEW/World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack when you purchase a ticket to the theme night!
Game ticket required for entry.https://t.co/uHayfQAhu4 pic.twitter.com/cgyifSVkhZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Recalls Being Told To Be Less Sexy In Early WWE Main Roster Days
- Backstage Note on ‘Plant’ Rumors With CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia
- WWE Reveals New Name For Hikuleo Following Debut at Night of Champions
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening