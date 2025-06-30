Paul Wight Set To Appear At ‘AEW Night’ for MLB Game At Globe Life Field

All Elite Wreslting has announced that Paul Wight will represent the company for an ‘AEW Night’ at Globe Life Field. The event happens on Wednesday during the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles. Those who buy tickets will get an exclusive AEW World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack. You can get tickets here.

