Paul Wight On Differences With How AEW & WWE Matches Are Produced, His Advice To Rising AEW Talent

Paul Wight recently appeared on Adam’s Apple, and he discussed the differences between how AEW and WWE matches are produced, his advice to rising talent in AEW, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Paul Wight on the differences between how AEW and WWE matches are produced: “I think both products are amazing, I just think they’re different products. I think WWE is always going to be that entertainment, sports spectacle. That global brand that they worked so hard to be. AEW is more of an authentic wrestling product, you know? There’s not 15-20 writers backstage in AEW. If you have a promo, you have a promo, and if you have a match, you have a match. There’s not as much upper-level handling on what they want during the match and what they’re trying to present for the extra property they own. Even for me, I’m doing Paul Wight but I’ve never had as much freedom as I do now in AEW doing this. Before, when I was in WWE as Big Show, it was a committee to get anything done.”

On his advice to rising talent in AEW: “I’ve been through every battle, and every kind of angle, and every heel turn, and face turn, and heel turn again. So, you know, any time I can help some of the younger guys and gals on their journey– the business is evolving, too. It’s one thing I tell them, too: ‘This business is interpreted. It’s all art. We all do the same basic things in the same basic form, but you have to be human. You have to be authentic. You have to make that connection to the audience however you do it. And once you do that, it becomes a lot of fun.’”

On AEW adding CM Punk and Daniel Bryan: “I mean, CM Punk was probably one of the best ever on the microphone. Punk’s got a lot of different styles, too. He was always a guy that started slow and then, by the end of his match with the false finishes and the way he put it together, you didn’t know who was going to win. Punk does things really, really old school which kind of makes it unique and brand new. Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson is a guy that just comes with a lot of positive energy. There’s a lot of wrestling backstory, and he’s a fan of the New Japan stuff, and the lucha libre stuff, so Bryan has a very eclectic conglomeration of tastes and experience he brings. And both those guys are guys that want to help the business get better.”