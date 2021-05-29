wrestling / News
Paul Wight Appearing On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Paul Wight will make his an appearance on the special Friday episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Wight will make his second appearance, on Dynamite as he hosts the weigh-in between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo ahead of their Double or Nothing match.
Wight appeared on the March 3rd episode of Dynamite, just after he signed with AEW, and hyped up the big debut at AEW Revolution that turned out to be Christian Cage. He has since been working AEW Dark: Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone on the commentary team.
Dynamite airs tonight at 10 PM ET, and 411 will of course have live coverage of the show.
TONIGHT at 10/9c on TNT, #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo and @CodyRhodes the Weigh In before their match LIVE on PPV this Sun, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING will now be hosted by @PaulWight #AEWDynamite airs TONIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/asFTouow2p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2021
