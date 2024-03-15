Paul Wight Says He’ll Be Back In Ring Soon

Paul Wight says he is returning to the ring soon. The AEW star posted a quick video to his Instagram account where he said he’s been lax on social media of late, but that he would be back in the ring soon.

Wight last competed on the Jericho Cruise in January. His last match on AEW TV was in November of last year in an eight-man tag team street fight, teaming with Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega against Brian Cage & The Don Callis Family.