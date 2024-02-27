Paul Wight Believes Wrestling Wouldn’t Be Where It Is Today Without Sting

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Wight discussed Sting’s career and his retirement at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

The match between Sting & Darby Allin and The Young Bucks is set to take place at this show. Wight believes that Sting has played a significant role in the wrestling industry and without him, it wouldn’t be where it is today. Here are the highlights:

On meeting Sting: “We met in December of ’94. Before I’d even signed with WCW, I got invited to a show in Chicago and we met there. He was extremely humble and gracious. Throughout my career, I’ve seen stars, guys who thought they were stars, guys who made money, and guys who didn’t. Sting was everything you could ask for. He was this incredible babyface. As far as the locker room goes, Sting never had heat with anyone. There were all these different camps in WCW, but Sting got along with everybody. You could always tell he cared about the fans. That’s why he still connects with people. It’s very genuine,” Wight said.

On what Sting taught him: “Somebody has to cook and somebody has to eat, and Sting taught me that core philosophy. I learned that my first job in a match is to get my opponent over, then get the match over. That’s Point A and Point B. If you do that right, you’ll automatically get yourself over. That’s not, ‘You do your stuff, I’ll do my stuff.’ It’s bigger than you. Some guys only take care of themselves, and good for them. But the guys I respect most are the ones who make people better in the ring. That’s someone like Ric Flair, he has to be mentioned. So does Sting. I couldn’t have asked for a better influence early in my career,” Wight said.