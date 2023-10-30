Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

In a interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Paul Wight recalled falling off Cabo Hall during a battle with Hulk Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995. The two had a monster truck battle on the roof, before exiting their vehicles and fighting, where Hogan knocked Wight off the building. Wight would return later in the night and defeat Hogan in the main event to become WCW World Champion.

He said: “We did that that night on the roof of Cobo Hall, the monster truck battle. I had wrestling gear and wrestling boots under a firesuit. That’s all I had on. You had to wear a fire suit in those monster trucks because of the high test gasoline. What they don’t tell you is that your pant legs aren’t secured to the bottom of your boots, the whole open under compartment of those monster trucks is just air. It was like minus 20 degrees out. I was frozen inside of that monster truck suit, Hogan was freezing, I was freezing. We get to the battle on the wall. I fall off the wall, I drop about 30 feet into an airbag. In the time of my career then, ‘falling into an air bag, cool.’ If you tell me now, ‘You’re going to fall three stories into an airbag,’ ‘No, I’m not. You’re out of your mind.’ I had never fallen into an airbag before. What if I land on my head? We do the whole thing because they’re making me this giant mythical character. I went to Kevin Sullivan, who was the booker, and I said, ‘Kevin, I fell off the roof of Cobo Hall, should I be dirty or wet because I fell into the water?’ I’m into character like it’s a movie. It’s pro wrestling. Kevin looks at me and goes, ‘Brudda, you’re a giant, it doesn’t matter,’ and he walks off.“