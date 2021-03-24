Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Paul Wight discussed Cesaro being misused by WWE after winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30, his involvement in the authority angle with Triple H, and much more. You can read Paul Wight’s comments below.

Paul Wight on WWE botching Cesaro’s push after he won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30: “I went to the first Andre Battle Royal, and I was supposed to win that. The day of, they’re like, ‘We’re gonna go with Cesaro.’ I’m like, OK, Cesaro is a great dude, incredible talent, speaks five languages. This is a guy I will absolutely get behind, no problem. I put him over the best way I could. He slammed me over the top, I shook his hand at the end. That’s what you do in this business. You want to make guys. Then I watched Cesaro just wither on the vine because they didn’t do anything with him. Basically, he was a piece to get a chance for Paul Heyman to be on TV until Brock came back.”

On Triple H not wanting to do a match with him during the authority angle: “I’m not bitter, but I feel a little sad that I didn’t get to do as much as I could have done. After a while, I got tired of trying to prove to them what I could do for them. I’m a constant billboard for everything I’ve done, and I never felt like WWE took advantage of that. They half-assed it on some things. It was like, ‘Let’s pull back, that’s too much because it’s not the direction we want to go.’ Just like the whole angle with Hunter when the fans went crazy because we had a look on the ramp when they were running the company and all that stuff and screwing the guys over. Just off a look, the fans wanted to see it.

“We built that up, and it never turned into a match. Hunter didn’t want to wrestle me at SummerSlam, didn’t want to put me over at a pay-per-view. It was, ‘There’s not going to be a match, you get to knock me out, and that’s the end of it.’ I’m thinking, if this has this natural momentum, why wouldn’t we go into a pay-per-view?’ It would help my career and my positioning. I don’t care about winning. Hunter can drop me with a pedigree. I don’t care about that. I want to tell good stories. That’s the best way to describe it. I wanted to be involved in better stories and tell better stories. I went from not being able to tell stories to turning into a seven-foot enhancement talent.”

