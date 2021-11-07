Paul Wight On Why Young Talent Should Study CM Punk’s Return Promo, How Kenny Omega Has Impressed Him

In a recent interview on the Brandon Kravitz Podcast, Paul Wight discussed why young talent should study CM Punk’s return promo, how Kenny Omega has impressed him in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Wight on where CM Punk’s return ranks among the all-time reactions he’s seen in wrestling and why young talent should study Punk’s return promo: “Definitely top five, probably top three in my lifetime. I mean, you think of Stone Cold Steve Austin with the breaking glass and the Austin 3:16 promo, wow, that was the start of something huge. When Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined the nWo and the trash was thrown in the ring, wow, that was a huge moment. CM Punk coming back was so unreal because people had waited so long and there were so many teases. Any time any wrestling organization went to Chicago, is this the time we are going to see CM Punk? Then you see CM Punk come back, who is still in great shape and is still excellent at what he does. I love CM Punk’s matches because he starts slower and builds toward the end. By the end, you’re going nuts because he pulls you right in with his work and his ability to tell that story in the ring, and he’s great on the microphone. His timing on the promo when he came back in Chicago– if you are a younger talent and are looking at cadence, and meaning, and telling a story, and how to cut a promo, that promo is one of the best promos that I have ever heard for storytelling. CM Punk told a story, he didn’t knock anybody or bury anything. He spoke from his heart about how things affected him and he took you on that journey and made you understand why he was gone so long, but then he made you understand what brought him back. That’s what you want to do in a promo, you want to have a beginning, middle, and end, and tell a story, and Punk is a great storyteller on the microphone and in the ring. To have him back, it was a great shot in the arm.”

On how Kenny Omega has impressed him: “Then to have Bryan Danielson come over and have these guys shake it up, and give guys like Kenny Omega a chance to really run. I honestly never understood how good Kenny Omega was until I got to watch him work because I was in a different company. I knew who Kenny Omega was and I knew he was a big deal in Japan and a lot of people talked about him, but I had no idea how good this guy was until I got around him and watched him. I was like “holy shit,” he’s one of the best I have seen at the little things he does. He’s such a great heel. He enjoys being a heel. He’s not afraid to make fun of himself. The stuff that he does is on point, it’s impressive to watch. I’ve become a huge fan of him since I’ve come to AEW. Plus, he’s a good dude backstage. He’s not that arrogant S.O.B. that he is on TV, he is a really kind person backstage which I always respect. Some guys live their gimmick 24/7 and some guys understand it’s a work, and a guy like Kenny understands it’s a work.”

