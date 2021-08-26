Paul Wight On CM Punk’s Return Possibly Being Most Anticipated Return Ever, Potential Match With Shaq In AEW

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight discussed a potential match with Shaquille O’Neal in AEW, CM Punk’s return, and much more. You can read Paul Wight’s comments below.

Paul Wight on a potential match with Shaquille O’Neal in AEW: “I think that will happen now because there is not as much red tape. He’s already competed here in AEW with Cody Rhodes. It was a great match him and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. That was an incredible showing for Shaq, so hopefully we’ll be able to cut some more red tape and make it happen. He’s been hitting the gym lately, Shaq is pretty big right now. He’s huge Shaq, I guess that’s the best way of looking at it. I think he is a little nervous about me, so he is putting on a bit of size. I’m like “Tall Paul” the car salesman, that’s who I am now.”

On his weight loss: “I got as low as 370, and right now, I am at about 408 or 410. I’m still keeping it low. COVID and the pandemic put a big hit in a lot of training and stuff like that. Now that things are starting to work, I am getting things back together. It’s fun. Now you know how to get there, so it’s about gearing up and getting there again. Get your diet in order, then make the commitment to get your cardio in and all that stuff. When I was at 500 pounds, I was a quarter ton of fun for 15 years. For me, when I say 400, I still feel a little light in the pants, but for what I plan on doing with future stuff, it’s easier for me to get under 400 and staying around 375 or 380 would be good.”

On CM Punk’s return to AEW: “I mean, it’s probably the biggest and most anticipated return ever. I mean, you think about the biggest impactful moments in wrestling, moments you look back in history. Were you there when Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant? Were you there when Stone Cold Steve Austin cut the 3:16 promo. When Hulk Hogan came to WCW? When the NWO was formed? There’s so many moments in history, and I’m guaranteed I’m leaving a lot of special moments out, but I think this is one of those moments tonight. It’s our second rampage. It’s in Chicago, sold-out United Center. They couldn’t be served up anymore to make an incredible wrestling moment that reignites the wrestling industry.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.