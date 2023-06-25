wrestling / News

Paul Wight Comments On Possible Book, Future of Captain Insano

June 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Show AEW Double or Nothing Paul Wight Image Credit: AEW

A fan on Twitter recently asked Paul Wight about a book covering his career, but Wight said that his career isn’t over yet.

He wrote: “Probably not. Well at least not until I retire. I’m still writing chapters in my life. Going to have fun with Captain Insano before I hang up the boots for good. But thank you for the inquiry.

