Paul Wight Confirms He Once Did a Moonsault, Explains Why He Never Used It in a Match

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, AEW talent Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) discussed how he used to be able to execute a Moonsault earlier in his career.

Paul Wight on the rumor he did a Moonsault earlier in his career: “Totally true. It’s probably gone by now. That was done probably with VHS tape it was so long ago that hung around the training room… I had athleticism that was crazy for someone of my size in the game. I could do kip-ups, I could do dropkicks, dropkicks off the top. I could do a moonsault. Believe it or not, the way the industry was then — because it was still transitioning — nobody really knew what to do with me because I was unlike anything anyone had seen before.”

On when it took place: “There were rumors of me doing it in Japan. It wasn’t in a match. It was screwing around the afternoon. Then I was told immediately not to do it ever again if I wanted to continue working world. I was thinking, ‘Japan is a great place to break it out. Here we go.’ It was shut down immediately by those that had the creative control.”