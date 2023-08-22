Paul Wight on His Relationship With CM Punk, People Not Liking Punk’s Attitude

– During a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, AEW talent Paul Wight discussed CM Punk being back in AEW and AEW All In set for later this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Wight on CM Punk: “[CM Punk brings] star power. A lot of people may not like Phil’s attitude. I’ve known Phil for a long time. We’ve been friends for a long time. Phil is super competitive and super driven. He expects a lot from himself, and he expects a lot from others around him. I think a lot [of what happened] in the beginning here is just a communication breakdown. People might not understand how passionate Phil is. Phil is a guy that’s going to let you know if he’s upset about something, and he’s not really going to give a crap if he hurts your feelings. He’s never been that way with me. If I’ve screwed up and done something, he’s letting me know right away, ‘What [were you] thinking?’ and it goes back and forth.”

On his attitude about the business compared to Punk: “I kind of have the same attitude. Not quite as intense as Phil, but mine is very business-oriented. What’s best for the program? What’s best for the overall show? A lot of times in a business when you have this many incredible talents with this many egos, feathers are gonna get rubbed the wrong way. There’s gonna be conflict. I mean, it’s not Romper Room. This is a serious business with serious athletes and everyone has to learn to communicate their passion in different ways, but the one thing that unequivocally nobody can deny is CM Punk brings star power.”

CM Punk will be in action at AEW All In later this month, facing Samoa Joe in a rematch. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.