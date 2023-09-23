Paul Wight Says He Enjoyed Playing Heel More, ‘Had More Turns Than NASCAR’

Paul Wight knows that he’s had a number of heel and babyface turns in his career, and he recently talked about them and why he enjoyed playing heel more. Wight spoke with Tempest representing Fightful during All Out weekend and talked about his many heel turns. You can see highlights below:

On his many heel turns: “I’ve had more turns than NASCAR. I remember some of the key ones. Seems like every time we did a brand, I would tear my shirt off, and I’d be on the other brand. That seems like that turned into a rib. RAW to SmackDown or SmackDown to RAW and all that crap. I think one of the better turns was the turn on Cena. That was a good one. Sometimes, I would turn, and I remember being at the gorilla position, and my joke with Vince was, ‘Am I smiling or not?’ ‘Cause I didn’t know. We were working so much. ‘Am I smiling or not?’ He’d be like, ‘Smile! Big smile!’ ‘Okay, I’m a good guy.’ ‘No smile.’ ‘Okay, I’m a bad guy, got it.’ Sometimes, you just gotta go with the flow and be versatile. It kept me employed for a long time because I was able to be the heel that an upcoming babyface had to beat to move on to the next level. Then when I was a babyface, I was the one that could help an upcoming heel get some heat. For me, it kept me employed and kept me working, kept me in the game.”

On why he enjoyed being a heel more: “I think it was easier to be a heel. Because it’s easier to tell that story from a psychological standpoint. People understand presence and size and all that. I think babyface was a little harder sometimes because if you’re selling and your opponent’s not aggressive enough, they kind go, ‘C’mon, you big pussy. Get up,’ you know what I mean? ‘No, I’m trying to sell. He’s just really doesn’t know what to do yet.’ But as a heel, I think it was easier because I had more control over the match on how things went, and the heel is very important in a match, especially in a giant match. The heel is very important for setting a lot of the tone and a lot of the pace and setting up the babyface. So I felt like I did a really good job of working with talent as a heel and setting them up, then either when they picked me up or did whatever they did, it meant something.”