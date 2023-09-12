Paul Wight on Focusing on His Health & Quality of Life

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW broadcaster Paul Wight discussed working on his fitness and recovering from knee replacement surgery. Below are some highlights:

Wight on recovering from his knee surgery: “It’s been a struggle to get that trust and confidence back in that appendage.”

On his diet goals: “The first syllable in the word diets is DIE. You just have to make lifestyle changes, and you have to burn more calories than you take in. I’ve had a summer with a lot of friends and families around, a lot of things rolling — then there’s this celebration, then this dinner.”

Paul Wight on working on his personal health and quality of life: “I make the joke that I played at a lot of music and the bill came due. I’ve had to do a lot of stuff – I’ve had a chance to slow down in my career, I’ve had a chance to do a lot of maintenance for my own personal health and quality of life and get some things fixed and addressed. We’re still moving forward so it’s great, it’s nice to have new working parts and starting to get the ball rolling again to get back to have some fun!”