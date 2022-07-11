Paul Wight Is Grateful To Tony Khan and WWE For John Cena Raw Tribute Appearance

Paul Wight was one of the AEW stars who appeared in a video package paying tribute to John Cena on Raw last month, and Wight said he was grateful to both sides for making it happen. As reported, Wight appeared on the episode of Raw in a video package that also included AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho. Wight was asked about how the whole thing came together by Sportskeeda and discussed his history with Cena and being able to appear on the rival company’s broadcast.

“Like I said, it’s still a business,” he said (per Fightful). “I worked with John Cena, you know, probably for 20+ years. You know, I was instrumental in the beginning of his career, and throughout my career, I had a lot of incredible battles with John Cena all over the world. I used to make a joke that every five months, it was time for Big Show and John Cena to fight again. I mean, we were great at the David and Goliath spectacle, and he was such a superhero. I was able to be a great monster for him to battle with and people enjoyed it. So that was a cool situation.”

He continued, “I’m glad that WWE gave me the opportunity to say thank you to John. It’s really cool of Tony Khan, to allow his contracted talent to appear on another show to say thanks. This shows a lot of class, I think on both companies. You know, it’s great to be competitive. At the same time, the talent involved are also human beings. I have a lot of friends still in WWE. So it’s nice to be able to, in an appropriate way, pay homage to a friend that’s had an amazing career. Don’t get me wrong, we still want to kick their ass and ratings, but, I wouldn’t expect anything less from them.”