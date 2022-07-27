Paul Wight Is Proud Of His Multiple Turns, Says It Shows Versatility

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Wrestling Inc), Paul Wight spoke about his numerous heel and face turns during his wrestling career, noting that he’s proud of them. He has yet to turn heel in AEW after being there for a year, but was known in WWE for switching alignments frequently.

He said: “I worked heel, I worked babyface, I know the fans have said I’ve had more turns than Nascar, and I’m pretty proud of that. It shows a versatility and the faith that the company has in you to help get over other talent because it’s not always about you getting wins. And wins, that’s one thing that’s always been very disgusting to me is when talents talk about wins, wins, wins. It’s entertainment … Scott Hall gave me some advice all the time; he said, ‘Bro, they can tell you the finish, but they can’t tell you how to get over.’“