Paul Wight Isn’t Sure About MJF’s Ability To Have Friends

In an interview with Alicia Atout (via Fightful), Paul Wight spoke about the onscreen friendship of MJF and Adam Cole and his belief that the AEW World Champion can have friends.

He said: “I don’t think MJF is capable of having any true friends. Let me be honest about this: he’s one of the greatest heels I’ve seen in our business since Ric Flair in his prime, and that is an accurate statement. I haven’t seen a heel that covers all the dots like MJF does. He’s great at promos. He’s vicious. He’s likable but not likable. He also has gotten himself in such tremendous shape. He looks like he could beat somebody up. You know, a lot of talents now don’t look like they could beat up a grape. So, to see where he goes further with his character, because I think he’s at an all-time high, and I want to see, and I don’t know anything creatively. I mean, I’m talking purely as a fan of watching MJF in the ring and his promos and stuff. I’m interested to see how this dynamic goes.“