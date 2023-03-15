Paul Wight Says John Cena, Brock Lesnar & Mark Henry Are the Strongest Wrestlers He’s Faced

Paul Wight has been in the ring with a lot of strong men, and he’s named John Cena, Brock Lesnar & Mark Henry as the top of the pack in that regard. The AEW star recently spoke with Deuce & Mo and during the conversation he named Henry, Cena, and Lesnar as the strongest men he’s ever faced, noting that he has never felt unsafe with them in the ring.

“Mark Henry used to treat me like I was a stuffed animal toy,” Wight said (per Wrestling Inc). “John Cena was like climbing on a piece of workout equipment in a gym because he was just so stable. And Brock Lesnar was so explosively powerful, Brock grabs you so fast you don’t have time to realize what was happening to you until after it was already over.”

Wight also named Goldberg and Kane as strong guys in the ring, noting that “Kane is another one that gets into that mutant strength range.”

The former Big Show said elsewhere in the interview that he’d like to work with Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and others when he’s ready to return to the ring.