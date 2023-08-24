Paul Wight Says He’d Have Picked Kenny Omega As An Opponent At AEW All In

Paul Wight isn’t competing at AEW All In, but if he could have he would have wanted to face Kenny Omega. Wight spoke with DAZN to promote Sunday’s PPV and was asked who, if he had been booked for the show, what his main event for the show would have been if he could pick.

“I’m going to be super greedy and I’d pick myself and I would fight Kenny Omega,” the AEW star said (per Fightful). “Kenny Omega is one guy in AEW that I think is just another talent that I would love to work with because of his intensity. I think Kenny and I could have torn the house down.”

Omega is set to team with Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page against Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita at the show.