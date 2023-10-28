Paul Wight Comments On The Longevity of Sting in Wrestling and His Upcoming Retirement

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Paul Wight spoke about the longevity Sting has had in his wresting career as well as his upcoming retirement. Sting plans to wrestle his last match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Wight said: “Even with Sting, who has had such a tremendous career and is such an incredible dude, even backstage. Sting is a guy who has always had a positive attitude about stuff and willing to do anything, willing to work hard to get anyone over, knows who he is as a character, knows his audience, goes out of his way every time to give the audience 100%. Nothing but respect for Sting. The fact that I owe him $5 in a gin game because he’s up one game right now…I’d like to say he’s a great guy and really crappy card player, Sting is a guy I play cards with in case I want to get some extra Starbucks money, I go to Sting and get $10 or $15 bucks from. He’s been putting up quite the battle lately. He’s improved his card game since the last time we’ve played. It took me by surprise a little bit. I’m in the hole right now. Every now and then, I get a text, ‘you got that $5 you owe me?’ At this stage of the game, you just want to be the one ahead so you can aggravate the other guy. It’s not really about the money. It’s about that right now, in this gin game, he has his foot on my neck and he’s loving it. When the roles are reversed, believe me, every day, I will send a message or two, I will send a note, that he owes me $5. I’ll spend $100 to remind him that he owes me $5. That’s it. That’s where the fun comes into it.“