Paul Wight Makes Save For Tony Schiavone’s Son On AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight got physical on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he made the save for Tony Schiavone’s son. Wednesday’s episode saw the Nightmare Family attack Chris Schiavone from the crowd in retaliation as Nick Comoroto held Tony back. White came down to the ring after Marshall hit a Diamond Cutter and starred the Factory down.

Marshall and Comoroto threw Solo to Wight so they could make their escape, and Wight choke slammed Solo.

You mess with @tonyschiavone24 and his family, you deal with his #AEWDarkElevation broadcast partner, @PaulWight. #TheFactory found out the hard way. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0IgUXzPgpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021