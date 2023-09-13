Paul Wight Named In 2013 BioGenesis Probe, Denies Using Steroids

ESPN reports that they recently obtained over 1,400 pages of unredacted federal investigative documents into the probe of BioGenesis in 2013. BioGenesis was investigated by the DEA in “Operation Strikeout” for steroids, which led to the conviction of clinic owner and biochemist Tony Bosch, as well as seven associates. 21 MLB players, including Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz and Ryan Braun, were suspended. The obtained pages revealed that current AEW commentator (and then-WWE wrestler) Paul Wight was named as one of Bosch’s clients.

In a 2014 interview, Bosch claimed that he treated Wight in 2009-10. He claimed his partner, Jorge “Ugi” Velazquez, gave Wight performance-enhancing drugs behind his back and Wight “advised him that wrestlers wanted stronger substances, such as Winstrol and Deca-Durabolin — which didn’t mesh with Bosch’s doping protocols.”

Velazquez called Bosch a “snitch” and added: “What I believe it is, when you are doing a deal with the government, you need to bring stuff to the table to make yourself bigger so you can have more value. [Bosch] is trying to make himself bigger than he is, like always. He is a nobody.”

However, Wight, through his lawyer Edward Brennan, has denied ever using steroids or working with Bosch. He said that Bosch was at his home for a “Thanksgiving open house” with other wrestlers, but he only met him one time after that. Brennan said that Wight never failed a drug test and that taking steroids would actually endanger his life due to having endocrine system disorder.

Brennan said in a statement: “Paul never treated with Bosch. Paul never took any PEDs from Ugi or anyone else. He is as clean as you can be. More importantly, he would never take any PEDs because of his underlying medical condition.