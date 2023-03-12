Paul Wight On His Decision to Leave WWE For AEW, Not Wanting To Be Complacent

Paul Wight moved from WWE to AEW in 2021, and he recently weighed in on his reason for doing so. The AEW star spoke touched on the topic during his appearance on Deuce & Mo, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On leaving WWE and joining AEW: “When you have a lot of passion and you have more things that you want to personally accomplish, sometimes taking yourself out of a very comfortable environment challenges yourself. It was more of a deep-down personal thing that I really needed to push myself to not be complacent.”

On what made him complacent in WWE: “I was very comfortable in WWE, I was treated well… [I had] great relationships with the management and production, I don’t have any hard feelings with anyone there at all… For me, being too comfortable is like death… I want to be challenged.”