Paul Wight On the Difference In How AEW & WWE Handle Backstage Segments

Paul Wight has been in both WWE and AEW, and he recently weighed in on the differences between the backstage segments on both companies. Wight spoke with WYNT NewsChannel 13 and was asked about the difference between the two companies. You can check out some highlights below:

On the difference between AEW and WWE: “It’s different in the fact that it’s really wrestling oriented. I mean you know, both companies say that. But there is a difference in how things are presented. You know, WWE does an amazing job in presenting things — an amazing job of presenting things in this big entertainment spectacle. It’s this giant production.

“And AEW gets to the grassroots of, it’s still an incredible production, we have an incredible production team. But it’s not so much backstage drama, backstage vignettes, you know, the fourth wall, so to speak. Tony Khan doesn’t like that fourth wall. Tony Khan doesn’t like that, ‘Why is there a camera there catching this conversation, and both participants ignore that there is a camera crew there while they are talking top secret information?’ It’s one of those things that throws you off. This is, you know, if there’s a camera there, it’s set up in a way that makes sense for a camera to be backstage, but it’s more focused on the talent in the ring.”

On the ‘fourth wall’ in WWE: “It’s funny, because when I was in WWE, we weren’t allowed to look at the camera. God knows, if you looked at the camera — there was one guy I think that was allowed to look at the camera and his name was John Cena. But you sell as much merch as that guy does, he can look wherever the hell he wants to!”

