Paul Wight On His Role In New Movie Marcus, Wanting to Push His Boundaries

Paul Wight has a role in the new movie Marcus and recently discussed his performance in a new interview. Wight spoke with Wrestling Inc and talked about how he got the role in the film, which releases Friday. You can check out some highlights below:

On his character in the movie: “Originally, being part of this project was really just to help produce it and get this project going. Then there was an opportunity for a role in the picture, and I read the script and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to try Gus.’ Because it is a very serious role, but Gus is a very important component to ‘Marcus,’ because Gus is actually one of the interactions that Marcus has with someone that’s really trying to understand Marcus in his own way and trying to be supportive, but really doesn’t understand how to know Marcus. Yes, it’s a security guard role, but at the same time there’s a lot more depth to the character and to the plot line of the story.”

On wanting to push himself in his acting career: “In acting, I want to try to push myself and push my boundaries and try to find things that are not what you would typically see me doing. Sometimes it’s hard to find those roles.”