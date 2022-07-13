Paul Wight on Working With Satnam Singh, Bigger Wrestlers Needing Time to Adjust

– During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm for The Sportster, AEW talent Paul Wight discussed working with Satnam Singh for his AEW career and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Wight on not wanting a wrestler to be pressured to become the next giant: “That’s a burden I wouldn’t want to put on any giant. I remember I used to get stuck with that a lot back in the day. No one wants to be, even though it came out that my character was the next Andre, nobody wants that burden. I think Omos is doing a great job with how they’re introduced and brought him along. I think AJ Styles has done a great job of helping to build Omos, so has Bobby Lashley. Omos just needs to get reps and that’s the main thing when you learn to get reps in, you’ll see a difference, and they’re doing a real good job of keeping these guys within their wheelhouse of what they can do. If fans are patient, these guys will evolve into something else, just a matter of giving them time to evolve. We’ve got an incredible talent in AEW that I’m excited about, Satnam Singh, who is like 7’2, maybe 360 pounds. He’s an incredible athlete, an ex-basketball player. So he’s got the good footwork and he’s got the big giant hands, and the whole nine yards. I’ve worked with him a little bit the past few weeks in the ring and he’s picking it up really fast, but again, they’re still green, they need time they need to get their reps in and get it done.”

Wight on bigger wrestlers needing time to adjust: “It’s about giving these guys time to adjust and not rushing them. You can’t expect Omos and some of these other giant big guys to work to the level of like a Kane, or Undertaker, or somebody like that right off the bat. You just can’t. You’ve got to give them time to get their reps in and be patient, and hopefully, the audiences will do that.”

His thoughts on how the business has changed: “The business has changed, you know, with mixed martial arts and the way the business has gone to [favor] more high spots, higher entertaining bumps and more charismatic characters in the microphone with cutting promos and the businesses has evolved. So the days of the giants of old? I don’t know, I think those days are numbered. I think you’re gonna have to find somebody that’s big. It’s also extremely athletic.”