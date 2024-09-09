Paul Wight Praises Powerhouse Hobbs’ Attitude, Receptiveness To Feedback

Paul Wight is a big supporter of Powerhouse Hobbs, praising the AEW star’s attitude backstage. Wight was a guest on the Downunder The Ring podcast and spoke about Hobbs in glowing terms; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Hobbs’ attitude: “Will Hobbs is amazing. I have nothing but nice things to say about Will. One, he looks like an absolute monster; two, he’s one of the nicest, humble human beings — I’ve met a lot of people in this business — Will Hobbs is top three most humble, nice people I’ve met.”

On Hobbs’ receptiveness to feedback: “When you talk to Will Hobbs and give him advice from your perspective — because I tell talent all the time, ‘You can take any information, process it, it may work for you, it may not, but listen to it.’ You give Will Hobbs advice, like, ‘Hey, man, this, this, and this,’ he will go out and try it and change it, and he’ll make a change immediately.”