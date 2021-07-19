Paul Wight Praises Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker For Lights Out Match In AEW

During an appearance on Wrestling with the Week (via Fightful), Paul Wight praised the ‘Lights Out’ match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, noting how they raised the bar for women’s wrestling.

He said: “You never know when two girls are going to go out there and bodyslam each other on thumbtacks like Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker and bust each other open. That would never….NEVER happen (in WWE). When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is great. Oh, someone is going to get in trouble.’ There are two women that raised the wrestling bar. I’ve said the same thing before about Becky (Lynch), Charlotte (Flair), Sasha (Banks), and Bayley. Those girls changed how people look at women’s professional wrestling. Becky Lynch is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I’ve never seen anyone wrestle without talking or telling, just her execution in the ring. When she’s hustling to beat someone, every cover is more desperate and more intense. She had that gift to have a second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth gear and puts that time in. Charlotte is a crazy athlete and a whole other level. To see them get the recognition they deserve because they started that. Then you come to AEW and the women’s division is picking up. You see a match like Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, they set the bar. If you’re a dude in the back, you better lace your boots up and get your shit together. There are going to be a lot of dudes getting their TV time cut.“