Paul Wight Recalls Fall During Monster Truck Battle At WCW Halloween Havoc

Paul Wight was part the Sumo Monster Truck Battle at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995, and he recently looked back at the stunt from the match. Wight infamously fell off Cobo Hall in the match, and he talked about how the stunt was done with the Battleground Podcast.

“We did that that night on the roof of Cobo Hall, the monster truck battle,” Wight recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “Now I had wrestling gear and wrestling boots under a fire suit because you had to wear a fire suit in those monster trucks, because of the high test gasoline … that was one of those things. Well, what they don’t tell you is that if your pant legs aren’t secured to the bottom of your boot, the whole open under compartment of those monster trucks is just air. It was like -20 degrees out.”

He added, “So I was frozen inside of that monster truck suit. Hogan was freezing, I was freezing. We get to the battle on the wall, I fall off the wall, I dropped about 30 feet into an airbag if you want to know the truth. Now at my time in my career then, [I was like] ‘Oh, fall in an airbag? Cool.’ If you said to me now ‘Hey, you’re going to fall three stories into an airbag.’ [I’d be like] ‘No I’m not. You’re out of your mind. No. We’re not doing that.'”