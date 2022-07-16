Paul Wight Remembers Passing Himself Off as Kevin Nash, Nash Revealing It Got Him In Trouble

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm (via Fightful, Paul Wight remembered being confused for Kevin Nash and going with it, only for Nash to later tell Wight the trouble he caused by doing it.

He said: “Back in the day and WCW before Kevin Nash came around, for a long time, people thought I was Kevin Nash. I remember Kevin pulled me to the side many years ago, because I was single at the time, and we were running around crazy. I used to go to all the bars and stuff and I tell everybody I was Kevin Nash. Well, I was getting him in trouble at home. Because all these people are calling and saying, ‘Hey, Kevin was at this bar in St. Louis. Hey, Kevin is at this bar.’ and Kevin’s like, ‘I was in my room.’ So Kevin said ‘Hey, man, you quit telling people you’re me. I was like, ‘Oh, alright, my bad.’ So, but yeah, it happens. I mean, I think sometimes being compared to someone else, or confused or someone else, you’ve sparked something in someone’s mind. You know, I mean, I still have people on this day that refer to me as Andre, and, you know, I don’t think I look anything like Andre.”