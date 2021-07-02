wrestling / News
Paul Wight Responds To Challenge From Shaquille O’Neal
As we reported yesterday, Shaquille O’Neal teased a possible match with Paul Wight in AEW, something they wanted in WWE but it never actually happened.
Shaq said in the interview: “There shouldn’t be any problems for us getting together now. Last time there was a lot of bureaucracy and red tape, now there is no red tape. I’m still still kind of sore from that table, so I’m going to work out the summer, pump these muscles up, and I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul.”
In a post on Twitter, Wight responded to the challenge. He wrote: “I’m not hard to find.”
I’m not hard to find. https://t.co/YLKFnWYZpd
— Paul Wight (@PaulWight) July 1, 2021
