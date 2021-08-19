wrestling / News
Paul Wight Returning to the Ring at AEW All Out
Paul Wight will make his return to the ring at AEW All Out next month. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Wight will face QT Marshall. The two began feuding last week when Wight came down to save Tony Schiavone and his son from an attack by The Factory.
Wight’s last match was in WWE, when he lost an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton on the July 20th, 2020 episode of Raw. All Out takes place on September 5th from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois and will air live on PPV.
What an announcement for #AEWAllOut, it's going to be @PaulWight one-on-one against #TheFactory's @realmmarshall1 on Sunday, Sept. 5!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/xOmD5zN3O9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
