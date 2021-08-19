Paul Wight Returning to the Ring at AEW All Out

Paul Wight will make his return to the ring at AEW All Out next month. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Wight will face QT Marshall. The two began feuding last week when Wight came down to save Tony Schiavone and his son from an attack by The Factory.

Wight’s last match was in WWE, when he lost an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton on the July 20th, 2020 episode of Raw. All Out takes place on September 5th from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois and will air live on PPV.