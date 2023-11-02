wrestling / News
Paul Wight Returns On AEW Dynamite, Allies With Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega
Paul Wight made his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite to join forces with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega against the Don Callis Family. Wight appeared on tonight’s show after Jericho and Omega defeated Angelo Parker & Matt Menard. Don Callis and his family made their way down to the ring and Callis challenged Omega and Jericho to a Street Fight on next week’s Dynamite. Omega said Kota Ibushi would be with them, and Jericho then said that he had a close friend which led to Wight coming to the ring.
