Paul Wight Reveals His Favorite AEW Stars, Who He Wants to Work With in the Future

– Busted Open Radio spoke to AEW’s Paul Wight this week, and Wight discussed some of his favorite AEW wrestlers and who he’s interested in working with in the future. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Paul Wight on his commentary work giving him the itch to get in the ring again: “Itch? Man I need to dump myself into a vat of cortisone I’ve got the itch so bad. It’s ridiculous. And it’s the best thing I could’ve done. For so many years I was in WWE, and I was a gear in the cog of the machine up there. But I knew what we were doing at live events, I knew what we were doing on RAW and Smackdown. I know who is new. I had my finger on that environment. When I came to AEW, a lot of these people I didn’t know, some of them I never heard of before. I didn’t understand their styles, didn’t understand any of it. So one of the luckiest and smartest moves I think I was able to be a part of was to do Elevation, because I really got to see the talent, understand the talent. And it’s made me more comfortable where now I really know, up here, how I settle in, how I get over, how I help the other talent, how I pull ratings and help AEW grow. I think it’s the first time in my entire career where everything is lined up. The knowledge is there, health is there, the desire is there and the opportunity is there. So I’m excited to see what’s going to happen. This is the first time in god knows how many years where I know all that’s a definitive fact.”

On his three favorite stars in AEW: “There’s a couple that have grown to be my favorites. Some of the Dark Order guys. I did a sit down interview with John Silver. He’s got a great story and a great desire, great passion. As far as characters go, I’ve really gotten into, and I talk about this on our show Elevation, about how she makes me uncomfortable and nervous. But actually, I have so much admiration for what she’s created and what she does. Abadon. What she’s done with her character. She created in the wrestling business, which is very hard to be unique and be different and get something that has a chance to really get over with time. With her Abadon character, it’s nice to see the wheel can be reinvented so to speak.

“And then you look at raw, just, athletic ability, your girl Jade (Mark). You just look at her and her attitude is right. She’s humble, she’s hardworking, she busts her ass in the gym. But she’s got presence, which you and I both know no matter how hard you work, no how hard you do a hip toss or take a hip toss, it’s about presence. There are some people who are going to draw no matter what they do. It’s nice to see her, right now, applying herself and staying focused and hard working with it. Cause it’s really easy when you get that kind of hype coming out of the gate to lose yourself (not that I’d know anything about it). But to see her focus and commitment is really good.”

On who he wants to work with in AEW: “There’s a lot of talent. There’s a lot of guys I’m looking forward to working with too. Lance Hoyt (Archer), I’m looking forward to working with him, the Murderhawk. I’d love a run with Kenny Omega. I think Kenny Omega and I could definitely have a lot of fun. Jericho’s there. Hangman Adam Page looks like he’d be a lot of fun to work with. Then I’ve got Billy’s kids that are there, Austin and Colten. So I just got to get in the ring with them so I can chop the ever loving s–t out of them. Just because, you know?”